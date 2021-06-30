Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,610. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39.

