OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $188,693.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,757.15 or 1.00024758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,861,576 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.