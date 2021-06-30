CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.20 (OTCBB:CSBB)

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. CSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CSB Bancorp Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

