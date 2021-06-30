OAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $446,896.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $446,896.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

