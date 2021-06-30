1,296 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $322.01 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.45.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

