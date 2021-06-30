Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

