Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 18,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

