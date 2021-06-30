Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

