K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $533.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $447.00 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

