First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,627 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

