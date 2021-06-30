Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

