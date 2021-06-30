First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 520 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

WSM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,977. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

