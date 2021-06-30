ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.22 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

