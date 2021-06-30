First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,791 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Entergy by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,478. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

