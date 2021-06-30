Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 612.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $607.64. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.37 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

