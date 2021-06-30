TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the second quarter of 2021. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will continue to benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its ongoing focus on cost reductions is expected to bolster margins. Estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have both undergone positive revisions lately. The company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of its businesses, which is commendable. Also, TriMas’ strong pipeline of both product and process innovation as well as continued focus on acquisitions to augment portfolio and expand geographic presence, will drive growth.”

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 143,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

