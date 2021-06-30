Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.57 ($119.50).

DG stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €90.53 ($106.51). The stock had a trading volume of 899,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €93.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

