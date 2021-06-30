North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (OTCBB:NODB)

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41. North Dallas Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

About North Dallas Bank & Trust

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; vehicle, personal, overdraft protection, home equity, home improvement, and construction and residential lot loans, as well as home equity line of credit; debit and credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and online and mobile banking services.

