Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Shares of NTLA opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

