Kava Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00241950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

