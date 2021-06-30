The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 317,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

