SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $4.48 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $142.26 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

