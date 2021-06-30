Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL remained flat at $$52.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

