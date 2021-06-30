Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 1,970 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $382.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $260.01 and a 1-year high of $383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

