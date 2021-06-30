Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,102. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

