Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Shares of AJX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
