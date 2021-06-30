Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

