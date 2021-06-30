Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $62.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,655. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

