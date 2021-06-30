Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.95.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.26. 233,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.38. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

