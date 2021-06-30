Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $72.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

