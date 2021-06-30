Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases 1,621 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Shares of AV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410.90 ($5.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

Get Aviva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.