Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,858 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

