Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 135.2% in June

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the May 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KBWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.