Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Drops By 90.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 1,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

