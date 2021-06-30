Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 183.5% in June

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the May 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 303,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

