National Pension Service Has $44.49 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,569 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of The Kroger worth $44,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 54.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of KR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.