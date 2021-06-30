The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,569 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $44,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.