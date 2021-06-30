Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $237.89 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

