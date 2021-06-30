BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 75,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 108,708 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

