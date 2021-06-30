TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $71,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

