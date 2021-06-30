65,607 Shares in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.