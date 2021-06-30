BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EARN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.