Algert Global LLC Acquires 4,548 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.