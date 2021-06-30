Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iStar (STAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iStar (NYSE: STAR):

6/29/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – iStar is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.72. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iStar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

