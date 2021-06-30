LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $874,290.40 and approximately $3,559.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.