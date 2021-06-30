MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $36.74 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 47% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and $12.80 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,672,943,802 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

