BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.