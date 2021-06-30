BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

