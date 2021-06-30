Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

