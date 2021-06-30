Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $691.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

