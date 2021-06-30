K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $329,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $862,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

